Customers head to home improvement stores to buy storm supplies

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater encouraged residents to stay informed about Tropical Depression #9.

The path is uncertain, but customers are buying storm supplies.

On Friday, customers headed to Lowe's Home Improvement on U.S. Highway 19 in Clearwater.

Several people were buying generators, including Richard Taylor. Taylor said he was headed to Georgia this morning but decided to stay in town.

"I woke up this morning. We were driving to Georgia for a trip and on the way, we checked the spaghetti plots and some of the news outlets and decided to turn around and come back," said Taylor.

Taylor spent the past 30 years living in Chicago, but his fiancé is from Florida.

"She’s out getting food, and I’m here getting a generator and gas cans," said Taylor.

"I bought this inverter generator that was pretty small because it fit in my car and can power a refrigerator and a window unit just this little tiny unit for one bedroom," said Taylor.

"We have two full freezers full of food and our generator we have at home is not functional so just to be safe, just incase. It's not 100% sure it’s headed this way," said Alana Fraddosio.

People should prepare a hurricane kit. The kit should include a first aid kit with bandages, sanitary wipes, flashlights with charged batteries and a battery-operated fan.

You should also have one gallon of water per person for at least three days and 3-7 days worth of food for you and your pet.

It is a good idea to keep some food that requires zero preparation like bread, peanut butter, bananas, canned fruits, energy bars and granola.

The City of Clearwater encourages residents to sign up for Alert Pinellas and download the new Ready Pinellas app in the App Store or Google Play store for real-time storm updates.