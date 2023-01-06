TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The 117th annual Epiphany celebration took place in Tarpon Springs Friday.

The day of events culminates with the dive for the cross. Teenage boys from the community dive into the bayou to retrieve it, and the diver who finds it is blessed for the entire year.

RELATED: Marking the 117th annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs

Over 60 boys, ages 16 to 18, made the dive for the cross. The cross retriever for the 2023 cross dive was 16-year-old George Stamas.

Cross retrieved at 117th annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs

After retrieving the cross from the bayou, Stamas was carried back to the church to receive more blessings.