Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Cross retrieved at 117th annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs

Cross retriever receives blessings for the year
The 117th annual Epiphany celebration is today in Tarpon Springs. Each year, residents spend time preparing, and excitement stirs as the Epiphany Celebration nears. People travel from all over to watch the annual event, bringing a boost to local businesses.
CROSS DIVE.png
Posted at 1:25 PM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 13:46:15-05

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — The 117th annual Epiphany celebration took place in Tarpon Springs Friday.

The day of events culminates with the dive for the cross. Teenage boys from the community dive into the bayou to retrieve it, and the diver who finds it is blessed for the entire year.

RELATED: Marking the 117th annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs

Over 60 boys, ages 16 to 18, made the dive for the cross. The cross retriever for the 2023 cross dive was 16-year-old George Stamas.

Cross retrieved at 117th annual Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs

After retrieving the cross from the bayou, Stamas was carried back to the church to receive more blessings.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.