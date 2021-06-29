Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Creative Clay celebrates equality through art by selling the works of artists with disabilities

Online auction "Folk Art Frenzy" starts July 5
items.[0].image.alt
Sean Daly
sean and gina.jpg
Posted at 4:29 AM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 04:29:28-04

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg's Creative Clay is one of the coolest, most colorful art studios in the Tampa Bay area.

The vibrant nonprofit, which recently marked its 25th anniversary, celebrates equality through art by supporting and selling the work of "folk artists" with disabilities.

After a long layoff on in-person gatherings, the hot spot in the city's Grand Central District is bustling with talent once again.

"One of our main values is inclusion," says CEO Kim Dohrman. "Giving people who may not have the opportunity for expression a platform for that."

Artists with disabilities share the space with traditional students, everyone learning and creating as one, which is very much the point.

When it comes to sales, artists get to keep half of the commission, while the other half goes back into programs helping these unsung talents find their voice.

From July 5-16, Creative Clay will host an online auction called Folk Art Frenzy that will showcase and sell the work of the studio's top talents.

For more information on Folk Art Frenzy, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.