Crash involving hazardous materials closes intersection of Belcher, Nebraska in Palm Harbor

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The intersection of Belcher Road and Nebraska Avenue will be closed for several hours after a crash involving two vehicles, including a pool company vehicle that spilled hazardous materials.

Palm Harbor Fire Rescue said the crash involved two vehicles and a man in his 30s has been taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. His exact age is not known at this time.

Authorities said the vehicle from a pool company spilled 50 gallons of chlorine and two gallons of Muriatic acid in the roadway.

No waterways have been affected. Hazmat crews are on the scene confirming the chemicals spilled and the amounts.

The sheriff's office is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Story developing, refresh for updates. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest.