Couple owns warehouse for thousands of used books to find new homes

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Every day across Tampa Bay, perfectly good books are being thrown out simply because the owners no longer want them. That’s where a new husband and wife business steps in. They call themselves the Book Rescuers, and they opened up a new location in Pinellas Park this month.

What started out as a few hundred books in their driveway less than two years ago, has grown into an entire warehouse, consisting of more than one mile worth of shelves filled with more than 60,000 used books, records and DVDs.

“Luckily I married someone almost as crazy as I because it is not only the hardest, most physical job we ever had but also the most rewarding job we’ve ever done,” said owner George Brooks.

The Book Rescuers take on a new mission almost every day.

“Estate sell companies, clean out companies, so they would have thrown them away,” said Brooks.

George and his wife Sarah refuse to turn down any title or author, they are all welcome on their shelves.

“When you have a passion for books, to think of something like that going in the trash, to think there are so many other book readers out there that love books like we do,” said Sarah.

Most of the books are re-sold for between one and three dollars.

“Teachers always get half off because they shouldn’t have to spend any money out of pocket in the first place,” said George.

The rescuers feel a sense of responsibility, especially when the donations come from individual community members.

“A nice little old lady in June of last year came up, ‘my books are my most valued possession, and I know what my kids and grandkids will do with them when I pass. Can I put you in my will because I know you will find them the loving homes they deserve,’” said George.

They said you never know what might turn up in the next donation box. It’s like a treasure hunt.

“Original 1977 Star Wars sound track with everything inside of it for a dollar, how cool is that, and that would have been thrown away,” said George.

The Book Rescuers have already captured a loyal customer base, some of them arriving with wish lists.

“I have several lists, I go from author to author,” said customer Ginny Wilson.

“We find that people have come in here and found books that they have been looking for 34 years, and they are crying,” said George.

George and Sarah said the best part is sharing the experience with people who are just as passionate about reading as they are.

“This is their happy place and how cool is it to be connected with other people in your happy place,” said George.