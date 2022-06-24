PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has confirmed a case of monkeypox was reported in Pinellas County on Thursday. This brings the total cases in Florida to 22.

“It’s caused by a virus that’s pretty closely related to smallpox but a lot less virulent than smallpox is,” said Dr. Thomas Unnasch.

Dr. Unnasch, a Distinguished USF Health Professor, said it’s not likely that monkeypox will spread rapidly in the Tampa Bay area. Unlike COVID, which is spread by airborne droplets, monkeypox is primarily spread through physical contact.

The rare disease occurs mostly in central and western Africa but also occurs in other parts of the world. Monkeypox typically begins with flu-like symptoms.

“It starts out with headaches and fatigues and muscle aches, then you get this rash that develops,” Dr. Unnasch said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly all the U.S. cases are among men who have sex with men, but anyone can get monkeypox through close personal contact.

The confirmed case in Pinellas County comes as more than 100,000 people are expected to celebrate Pride in St. Pete this weekend.

“I really encourage people if they’re going to be going out to the Pride parade and particularly if they’re looking for recreational activities associated with that, if they’re feeling kind of sick, they should really just stay home,” Dr. Unnasch said.