Coffee roasters figure out their fall menu in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Do you ever wonder how your favorite cafe decides what types of coffee to put on their menu? Well, a couple of times a year, many of these local businesses get together in one spot and do a tasting, also called cupping.

One after another, more than 20 business owners took turns sniffing in the powerful aromas originating from Guatemala and Colombia.

“Building bridges between farmers and roasters is the name of the game,” said Joel Eastlick with Yellow Rooster Coffee Imports.

Eastlick began holding these cupping events back in 2019.

“It's an inside look basically; instead of just choosing blindly without any information, they are able to come in and get a small preview on what the coffees taste like, and they can make a decision based on flavors, based on price, based on origin,” said Eastlick.

With O & A Coffee and Supply in Sarasota, Justin Banister says coffee drinkers are getting increasingly sophisticated, and businesses need to keep up.

“This was the day this was harvested, this was the day this was imported, the day it was roasted, we have that every single step of the way that we can trace and track everything so our customers know they are getting the best quality that is out there,” said Banister.

Gabriel Chavez and Noe Lopez, with Resident Coffee Roasters, traveled from Gainesville for this opportunity.

“We’re looking for any perspective coffees that are going to fit different spots within on our menu, whether it’s the more standard chocolate side of coffee or whether it’s some of the more wild stuff,” said Chavez.

These roasters also love the camaraderie between fellow businesses.

“Most places and most shops are more about community than competition; this is a time when we can all get together, we can all taste things together,” said Banister.

“I love the human connection that coffee creates; it’s a very hands-on product, every step of the way, even at the cafe, the barista handing off that cup,” said Eastlick.