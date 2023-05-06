Clearwater toddler diagnosed with a rare skin condition

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Clearwater toddler was diagnosed with a rare skin abnormality. His parents said doctors were stunned trying to figure out a diagnosis.

Tim and Kaitlyn McCallum said they noticed the abnormality when their son, James, was born nearly two years ago.

"They mentioned there was something on his back that was abnormal," said Kaitlyn McCallum.

The couple said after numerous pediatricians looked at their son, they finally received a diagnosis from a doctor in Orlando.

James was diagnosed with giant congenital melanocytic nevus, a gene mutation. The condition increases a person's chance of developing melanoma.

"It's a skin abnormality. It's a gene mutation that it just causes these birthmarks like, you know, skin patches, and it can be anywhere in the body; it can be any size. Some people have one large one with a lot of little ones. Some have just a lot of little ones," said Kaitlyn.

Kaitlyn McCallum

"We had called him our little Ninja Turtle at one point because we just started thinking it's like his little backpack, it's his superhero cape, it's his ninja turtle shell," she added.

The toddler's parents said James needed a biopsy. He also needed two MRIs so doctors could check for any internal growth. Those scans were clear.

"It was so bulky; he had to sleep on his side, couldn't sleep on his back, couldn't lay his head down flat. I mean, it was really impeding on his comfort," said Kaitlyn.

"The only dangers associated now is an increase for melanoma which getting rid of it as a whole should help," she added.

James has had five surgeries, with another one scheduled in June. He will also need yearly skin check-ups.

The family wanted to share their story to bring awareness to the rare condition and support others.

"As a first-time mom and when he was born, having all those questions, and nobody could answer them for me. I think just raising more awareness that this is something that exists, although it's a rare disease, it's more common in your area than you think. There's people out there across the world, and just to have that feeling, you're not alone," said Kaitlyn.

"He is so playful and happy. I mean, he's just such a bright light, and nothing gets him down. Kids are so resilient, but this one is just unstoppable."