CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue said a vehicle and bicyclist collided in Clearwater on Thursday evening.

According to Clearwater Police, the incident happened at Keene Road and Sunset Point Road just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials said the bicyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with possible life-threatening injuries.

Clearwater Police are investigating the crash. ABC Action News will provide updates as they become available.