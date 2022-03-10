Clearwater Marine Aquarium's 'Legends from the Deep' focuses on deep-sea creatures

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Marine Aquarium's "Legends of the Deep" runs through the end of April and offers visitors a unique look at the "deep, dark, undersea world."

The exhibit started in October and can be found on CMAs fourth level. The exhibit is included with admission and offers a separate VR experience.

According to CMA's website, guests will learn how pollution, entanglement in fishing gear, and vessel strikes negatively impacting those deep-sea creatures.

