Clearwater man arrested for capital sexual battery on a 4-year-old

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Clearwater man is accused of sexually battering a girl between four and five years old.

Deputies say the investigation began on Jan. 3 when the 5-year-old victim told an adult about inappropriate sexual activity with 47-year-old Charles K. Spoonemore.

Detectives say in December of 2017, Spoonemore had inappropriate sexual activity with the child, and through various interviews and investigative techniques, they confirmed the allegations and that it had happened on more than one occasion.

Detectives say the girl knew Spoonemore and the crime occurred while she was in his care.

Spoonemore denied the allegations but was arrested and charged with one count of Capital Sexual Battery Upon a Child Under 12.