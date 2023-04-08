Clearwater crash involving 3 vehicles

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving three vehicles, with serious injuries. Police were dispatched around 4 p.m. to State Road 580 and Countryside Boulevard.

According to authorities, one person was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with possible life-threatening injuries.

Westbound State Road 580 is closed at Landmark Drive and northbound Countryside Boulevard.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back for more details.