Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Clearwater crash involving 3 vehicles

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 6:03 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 18:06:02-04

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday afternoon, Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to a traffic crash involving three vehicles, with serious injuries. Police were dispatched around 4 p.m. to State Road 580 and Countryside Boulevard.

According to authorities, one person was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg with possible life-threatening injuries.

Westbound State Road 580 is closed at Landmark Drive and northbound Countryside Boulevard.

 This is an ongoing investigation; check back for more details.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Watch FREE, Live Streaming of Local News & Weather 24/7.