Clearwater City Manager Bill Horne dies of suspected heart attack

Posted at 11:25 AM, Aug 15, 2021
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater City Manager Bill Horne died Saturday afternoon of a suspected heart attack.

Horne served as city manager for more than two decades and was only a couple of weeks away from retirement on Sept. 3.

Horne was a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, he began his career with the city of Clearwater in 1998 as general support services administrator. The next year, he became assistant city manager. In July 2000, he was named interim city manager and then became city manager the following year.

"Yesterday we lost a patriot, mentor, leader, public servant, veteran, and role model. I lost my friend," said Mayor Frank Hibbard. "Our community was richer for having Bill Horne and today we are poorer for having lost him. His impact in Clearwater and beyond will live on tangibly and in our hearts. Rest In Peace my friend."

Assistant City Manager Michael Delk will be acting city manager until the city council can take action, which will take place Monday, August 16, 2021.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

