Clearwater Beach restaurant serves up free food to people with autism and Down's Syndrome

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — At Chihuas Tacos in Clearwater, the sound of food cooking, a spatula scraping the grill and Mexican music will greet you at the door.

To Master Chef Tino Ortiz, it's a chance for him to share the cuisine of his native country, Mexico, with the community.

You'll usually find Ortiz holding the restaurant down alone but with a smile on his face.

"I'm very happy to give them not just the food. I give them the essence," he said.

An essence that is apparent and appreciated by customers. But it's not just the food and the essence for some. It's also written on a small blackboard beside the cash register: "In my restaurant, people with Down's Syndrome or autism eat for free."

"Somebody told me, 'Oh, I like your sign. Oh god, help you and your restaurant because nobody tells me nothing about my kids. Nobody gives me free food.'," he recalled.

That comment resonates with Ortiz. His 18-year-old daughter has Down's Syndrome. Yet, he's dealt with a lack of compassion over the years.

"When I go with my daughter to anywhere many people look like, oh," he said.

It's why Ortiz wants his restaurant to be a judgment-free zone. But, unfortunately, Matt Wiseman knows all too well how it feels.

"For our family, the biggest challenge is really just finding an environment that's not overwhelming," said Wiseman.

His son has Autism Spectrum Disorder as well as Epilepsy.

"We just have to do our research. Make sure the environment is appropriate. Make sure the menu is appropriate. Then you just want to have fun. Sometimes things go off the rails where a child is going to get upset and possibly go into tantrum, and hopefully, the other people around will be accommodating to it," he said.

Wiseman said the option of having a restaurant that understands what parenting a child on the spectrum or with Down's gives a sense of relief.

"Sometimes Mom's or Dad's just don't have it in them to cook, and if they can, if they can go to a restaurant where they get a free kids meal that's suitable for the child or they just get a night off from cooking, that's just really helpful and wonderful. I need a night off like that every now and then," he said.

It's a helping hand that Ortiz is more than happy to extend.

Wiseman says there are ways that you can help as well.

"I tell people, if you see a child acting out, do everything you can to help that parent without being, you know, too much into their business sort of the best thing you can do is just say, 'Hey, can I help with anything?' And the parent will tell you," he added.