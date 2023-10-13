City of St. Petersburg approves free public transit to low-income riders

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All low-income riders will now be eligible to ride public transit for free, thanks to a new initiative approved by the City of St. Petersburg.

The announcement on Friday said that St. Pete residents who are enrolled in the Transportation Disadvantaged fare reduction program will now have the remainder of their monthly bus fare covered.

Those who qualify will have access to all Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) routes, including services in Pinellas County and service to Tampa.

The initiative will go into effect Nov. 1.

"Transportation access to healthy food, one's job, school, vocational training, and medical appointments is a basic necessity that, when fulfilled, leads to overall, better outcomes for the entire community," said Mayor Kenneth T. Welch. "This opportunity was made possible because of our strong partnership with PSTA. I'm also grateful to City Council for their unanimous support for this new program, which helps our neighbors in the most need have access to reliable transportation."