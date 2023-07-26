City of Clearwater asks for public's input on city's park system

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater is asking for the public's input on its park system to update the master plan for the Parks and Recreation Department.

City leaders hosted its second of three meetings this week. An open house was held at The Long Center in Clearwater from 4-6 p.m.

Dozens gave their input on amenities within the Parks and Recreation Department.

Art Kader, the City of Clearwater Parks & Recreation director, said the master plan was last updated in 2013. They hope to have an updated master plan by the end of Dec. 2023.

"To come and share with us some of the good things about parks and recreation, some of the things we may need to improve on and maybe some of the things we're missing in our parks system," said Kader.

People placed green stickers next to the amenities they want to see. For example, numerous people want to see more pickleball courts.

"We have just McMullen, it's shared with tennis, so it's not a dedicated court and that becomes a problem with extra lines on the court. We have some new courts on Camp Soule, three new ones there, which are great. We just need more of those dedicated outdoor courts," said Don Collins, who lives in Clearwater.

Andrea Evans-Dixon wants to see more splash pads for children, more shade at city parks, and Zumba classes.

"I wanted to come out because pre-COVID, this particular facility had Zumba classes for both introductory as well as more advanced. It had not returned yet," said Evans-Dixon.

People may also give their opinions on the city's park system by completing a survey on its website.

The final open house will be held on Wednesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Clearwater Main Library on 100 N. Osceola Ave.