Cirque du Soleil announces 2024 return to St. Petersburg

Natacha Pisarenko/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Artists perform during a presentation for the media of Cirque Du Soleil 's Quidam show in Buenos Aires, Thursday, May 27, 2010. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Argentina Cirque Du Soleil
Posted at 8:22 AM, Jun 06, 2023
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Cirque du Soleil announced a 2024 return to St. Petersburg with the debut of a new show.

The show, titled "BAZZAR," is described as an "eclectic lab of infinite creativity" and will feature acrobats, dancers and musicians performing together in a "one-of-a-kind universe." It first toured India and the Middle East in 2018 before relaunching in 2022 to tour South America.

Performers will show off their skills in fire manipulation, duo trapeze, aerial rope and more. The performance will also feature Mallakhamb, a traditional Indian sport performed on a cane or rope in which a gymnast showcases aerial yoga postures and wrestling grips.

General admission tickets go on sale June 15. To purchase online, click here.

