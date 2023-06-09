Children helping children through sale of lemonade

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A girl in St. Pete is proving you are never too young to make a difference. This Saturday, she’s hosting her annual lemonade stand, with all proceeds to help kids fighting cancer, a mission close to her heart.

Caroline Gallagher is a fun-loving nine-year-old, but she was confronted with a serious challenge growing up.

“I was diagnosed with childhood cancer when I was 18 months old,” said Caroline.

Around that same time, her cousin Julia was also diagnosed with cancer. The girls underwent treatment together at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

“Caroline’s path ended up in remission; Julia did not make it; she passed away from cancer, so as a result, she is heavy on our hearts; we always think of her,” said Caroline’s dad Charles Gallagher.

“When I got out of treatment, I wanted to help my friends in the hospital, so I asked my mom and dad if I could have a lemonade stand, and all the money would go to the kids in the hospital,” said Caroline.

Caroline quickly realized making lemonade was more challenging than she thought.

“Just pouring cups, pouring cups, pouring cups, pouring cups, it was hard work,” said Caroline.

So Caroline recruited her sister Charlotte and their best friends to help out, and the next thing you knew, C & C Lemonade Factory was born.

Over the past seven years, these girls have helped to squeeze out more than $100,000 in donations.

Caroline had a feeling the fundraiser would be a success.

“Because on a hot summer day, you would probably want something to drink, and so if you walk by a lemonade stand, it’s mostly likely that you would have some lemonade,” said Caroline.

“You know, 20 dollars a cup, people come out and give 100 dollar bills, people give checks from their businesses, $1,000 and up,” said Charles.

This year’s event will include snacks, a raffle, and appearances from community sponsors such as the St. Pete Fire Department and the Tampa Bay Rowdies, hosting their lemonade stand fundraiser at their game Saturday night.

“I’m very proud of myself, and I just think I can do more and more each year,” said Caroline.

The fundraiser will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Caroline’s front yard at 6312 Dartmouth Avenue St. Pete, Florida.