Charles Dickens gets an '80s punk-rock twist in American Stage's 'Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Charles Dickens is getting a punk-rock makeover.

And who better to give him one than the bold groundbreakers at St. Pete's American Stage Theater Company.

Titled "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol," this reimagining twists up the classic tale by setting it in 1980s politically charged London. The awesome otherworldly set is worth the price of admission alone.

Led by visionary artistic director Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj, American Stage longs to be more representative in terms of race, gender, experience and inclusion.

But they also want to stay true to the source material. A recent re-telling of "The Odd Couple" kept Neil Simon's comedic zingers, but used a more inclusive cast.

