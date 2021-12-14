Watch
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Charles Dickens gets an '80s punk-rock twist in American Stage's 'Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol'

Tickets on sale at americanstage.org
items.[0].image.alt
American Stage
marley.png
Posted at 1:08 AM, Dec 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 01:08:04-05

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Charles Dickens is getting a punk-rock makeover.

And who better to give him one than the bold groundbreakers at St. Pete's American Stage Theater Company.

Titled "Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol," this reimagining twists up the classic tale by setting it in 1980s politically charged London. The awesome otherworldly set is worth the price of admission alone.

Led by visionary artistic director Rajendra Ramoon Maharaj, American Stage longs to be more representative in terms of race, gender, experience and inclusion.

But they also want to stay true to the source material. A recent re-telling of "The Odd Couple" kept Neil Simon's comedic zingers, but used a more inclusive cast.

For American Stage ticket information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season