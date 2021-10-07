Watch
Changes to US 19 coming in late 2022

Posted at 10:36 AM, Oct 07, 2021
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — For years, ABC Action News has been following crashes on U.S. 19 in North Pinellas County and the states plan to make changes.

Now, we're learning a portion of these changes could start in late 2022.

Construction will start further south in Clearwater between SR 580 and Curlew Road.

One-way frontage roads will be built in both directions along with a new interchange at Curlew Road.

Pedestrians will have an underpass between Evans Road and Republic Drive.

Two more projects will go further in Palm Harbor. One project is in the early design phases and is not funded at this time and another is currently on hold.

