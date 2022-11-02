Watch Now
Celebrating the stars of the 'Arts Coast' at the Creative Pinellas Arts Annual 2022

Fun, fundraisers and free admission for arts party
Screen Shot 2022-11-01 at 9.58.17 PM.png
Sean Daly
Posted at 4:47 AM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 04:47:25-04

LARGO, Fla. — One of the biggest and best parties of the year — not to mention a display of explosive, must-see artwork — the Creative Pinellas "Arts Annual" is better than ever in 2022.

With a fundraising opening party on November 10, then two more days of lively festivities, this Arts Coast celebration at the Creative Pinellas Gallery will then feature free admission for all until Dec. 31.

More than 25 Pinellas County artists will be featured in this wide-ranging show, including John Gascot, Patricia Kluwe Derderian, Carol Mickett & Robert Stackhouse, and Mark Mitchell.

"The talent in Pinellas County is just explosive, and it keeps getting better and better and more exciting," Creative Pinellas CEO Barbara St. Clair said.

Creative Pinellas, the county's local arts agency, offers "support, connection, and opportunities to artists, organizations, and the public" in order to bolster the local arts scene and reputation.

For more on the Creative Pinellas Arts Annual 2022, click here.

