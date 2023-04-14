Watch Now
Car of man missing since 2006 found in Palm Harbor pond with human remains inside

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:14 PM, Apr 14, 2023
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car belonging to a man reported missing nearly 20 years ago was found in a Palm Harbor pond with human remains inside.

Authorities said a vehicle registered to Robert Helphrey's was found in a pond in the 200 block of Old Oak Circle. It was found with help from the Sunshine State Sonar Search Team, a nonprofit volunteer search team.

Helphrey was last seen on May 22, 2006, leaving Peggy O'Neill's Irish Pub & Eatery. According to a missing person's poster from the sheriff's office, he told friends he was going home but he was never heard from again.

Helphrey was 34 at the time of his disappearance.

The sheriff's office said the Medical Examiner’s Office will ID the remains and determine cause of death.

