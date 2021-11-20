Watch
Car crashes through fence in Pinellas County

Posted at 9:51 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 21:51:05-05

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — A car crashed through a yard fence in Pinellas County Friday night.

The Pinellas sheriff says a 2008 Mitsubishi was traveling north on Belcher Road when another vehicle changed lanes into the path of the Mitsubishi.

Attempting to avoid a collision, the Mitsubishi lost control then crashed through a utility box and a wooden fence at the southeast corner of the intersection of Hawk Avenue.

The Mitsubishi kept going and hit another wooden fence by a home located on the northeast corner of the intersection before flipping next to the house.

