PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The East Lake Fire Rescue (ELFR) responded to a call for visible smoke in the Brooker Creek Preserve on Sunday at approximately 1 p.m.

Firefighters found a slow-moving brush fire. According to ELFR, there is no threat to any structures in the area, and no injuries were reported.

ELFR says not to be alarmed by the smell of smoke because it will linger throughout the night.