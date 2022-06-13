Body of missing St. Pete woman found in Boca Ciega Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Pete Police said the body of a missing 70-year-old woman was found in Boca Ciega Bay near the Pinellas Bayway on Monday.

Police said there's no foul play suspected in the death of Arlete Desousa, who was reported missing late Sunday hours after her last contact with a relative.

Desousa lived on Brittany Drive South near the Pinellas Bayway, police said. Police searched by land and air after she was reported missing. A passerby saw her body around 10 a.m. on Monday and called 911, police said.

The investigation is active and the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office will determine her cause of death.