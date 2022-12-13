Body found in retention pond near I-275 in St. Pete identified

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A body found in a retention pond in St. Pete has been identified, according to the St. Pete Police Department.

Police said Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, was found near I-275 and Gandy Boulevard on Monday.

A family member reported Hobdy missing and detectives were able to match him to the body through a distinctive tattoo.

Officials recovered his body Monday and worked with a medical examiner to determine his race and age.

Hobdy's cause of his death is still currently unknown.

<TRAFFIC ALERT>

The on-ramp lanes from westbound Gandy Boulevard to northbound I-275 will shut down at 9:30 a.m. for several hours as the investigation continues.