Big Storm Brewing sends water to hurricane victims

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Big Storm Brewing is usually planning for Oktoberfest this time of year, but instead, they're currently planning hurricane relief efforts.

They are in the process of transporting thousands of gallons of water to hurricane victims in the worst hit areas of Lee and Charlotte counties.

LJ Govoni, Big Storm Brewing's owner, saw firsthand what victims of Hurricane Ian are going through.

“My mother-in-law lives down there, and they are without power and water right now," Govoni said. "Her family lives in Arcadia, still water up to the door."

So Govoni thought, why not use his employees, resources and machinery to start filling up 275-gallon totes of water?

“Sheriffs, friends of the brewery were telling us no one had water, there were no bottles, cans, and water was turned off," he said. "So we thought this was the easiest, best, most efficient thing we can do to help."

The Big Storm staff not only embraced the idea but took it one step further and encouraged customers to donate much-needed materials to be transported with the water.

“We have great staff here," Govoni said. "Shift ends at five. They’ll stay until midnight filling water."

Big Storm said they are in it for the long haul. They know people like their beer but what they really need is their help and support.

“We’d like to get a truckload every single day. We’d like to send down 2,750 gallons a day," Govoni said. "We’re not sure if that's possible, but let's call it a couple thousand gallons a week for the foreseeable future."