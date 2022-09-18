Watch Now
Bicyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Pinellas County

WFTS
Posted at 12:32 PM, Sep 18, 2022
LARGO, Fla. — One person has died after a crash involving a bicyclist and SUV occurred on Sunday morning in Largo, according to the Largo Police Department (LPD).

The police said that interviews claimed the bicyclist darted out in front of a Nissan sedan traveling west between Ulmerton Road and Tall Pines Drive around 9:15 a.m.

The bicyclist passed away from their injuries by the time police arrived at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor for the driver.

Police stated this investigation is ongoing, and westbound Ulmerton Road will be shut down until 12:30 p.m.

