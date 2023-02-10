Benefit concert this weekend will support All Children's Hospital's music therapy program

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — This weekend, there will be a benefit concert in Safety Harbor featuring world-class music.

The “Songs for All Children” concert benefits Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital's music therapy program.

ABC Action News spoke with opera singer Kelly Balmaceda, who is performing at the event.

Kelly told us the hospital is very close to her heart, and she found this benefit concert as the perfect way to give back.

“I was drawn to the children’s hospital because my own son received services from Johns Hopkins, and as a musician and educator, I believe music has a way to heal and speak to people in many ways," Kelly said. "This is a wonderful way to reach our community and serve those in need."

The “Songs for All Children” benefit concert will take place on Sunday at The Safety Harbor Resort and Spa. It starts at 12 p.m., and tickets are still available.

You can find out more information and purchase tickets here.