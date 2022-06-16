Artist reaches childhood dream by having exhibit in The Dali Museum

ST. PETERSBURG. FLA. — This weekend a new exhibit opens at The Dali Museum that is truly a dream come true for the artist.

Moving to Spain as a young 21-year-old artist, Yamandu Canosa said Dali was one of his biggest inspirations, and now here he is, decades later, with a chance to share his own works in the museum that bares his hero’s name.

The exhibit is appropriately named, The Visit, because Canosa has a passion for visiting Dali’s sense of surrealism.

“How surrealism works with the reality, with the emotion, with the landscape, with the imagination, and with the gaze,” said Canosa.

This is Yamandu’s first solo exhibit in the United States and he couldn’t think of a better location.

“It’s an extraordinary opportunity for an artist,” said Canosa.

He blends his own contemporary experiences living in Spain with that of Dali, literally walking in his footsteps.

“It’s fantastic, to share with the people of this country my work in this extraordinary palace of Dali,” said Canosa.

“It’s really a delight to walk through the show and make these connections as you’re going along about specific ideas from Dali’s work, things about the landscape, where Dali lived,” said Peter Tush, Curator of Education.

Tush said what’s really special is to see the lasting impact Dali is making on artists of all generations.

“I think it’s really important for us to try and recognize opportunities to show legacy and it’s something we haven’t had the opportunity to do in a bit,” said Tush.

The exhibit officially opens Saturday.