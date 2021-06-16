Art galleries with different styles collaborating together for the same goal

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Coming out of the pandemic, two art galleries in St. Pete decided to use strength in numbers to keep their businesses growing. They decided to move into one big building, feeding off of each other, appealing to both collectors and artists.

It’s a busy week for Alejandro Quintero, for the first time in more than a year, his business D-Gallerie has a brick and mortar to call home.

“So for the past year we were mostly focused online, I missed the interaction with the clients, the interactions with the collectors with the people,” said Quintero.

While right next door, in the same building on MLK Boulevard, Leslie Curran is also preparing to reopen her own gallery, ARTicles.

“We just thought two art galleries together that represent different types of works was a really positive idea,” said Curran.

ARTicles has been around for nearly two decades, but following 2020, Curran knew it was time to start thinking outside the frame.

“The main thing is we have to be able to adapt, and that's what we did, so you make changes, you move forward,” said Curran.

These two owners understand, now more than ever, collaboration is vital among the art community.

“Given that we are in the same industry we don’t compete with each other, it’s more like we complement each other with the styles that we have, the styles that she has, so we are creating a new art destination,” said Quintero.

Friday, June 18, they will both be holding their grand openings, allowing visitors to go back and forth while local artists like Allie Arnold and Richard Seidel paint and illustrate right before your very eyes.

“It means a lot because that means someone else is selling the work instead of yourself, which means you have more time to paint,” said Seidel.

Between both galleries, close to 100 different artists will have their work on display.

“Rejoice at the fact that yes we did make it through the pandemic, we are growing, and to really show off our artists,” said Curran.

The grand opening of ARTicles and D-Gallerie takes place this Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information go to Articlesstpete@gmail.com or d-gallerie.com