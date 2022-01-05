Applications open for Pinellas County Schools magnet, fundamental and career academy programs

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Wednesday, students and parents in Pinellas County can apply to magnet schools, choice programs and more through the District Application Program.

The application period ends on January 14. PCS said the district offers more than 80 magnet, gifted studies, fundamental and career academy programs under the District Application Programs process.

The process is completely online. On Tuesday, the district held a Facebook Live walk-through of the DAP Application Process, the video can be seen here.

In addition, the district is holding the following Application Assistance Nights.



January 5

5:30 - 7 p.m. Gibbs High, 850 34th St. S, St. Petersburg

January 6

5:30 - 7 p.m. Sandy Lane Elementary, 1360 Sandy Lane, Clearwater

January 10

6 - 7 p.m. Midtown Academy, 1701 10 th St S., St. Petersburg

January 11

3 - 6 p.m. Tarpon Springs Fundamental, 400 E Harrison St.

January 13

5:30 - 7 p.m. Bay Point Elementary, 5800 22 nd St. S, St. Petersburg

January 14

until 5 p.m. Student Assignment Office, 301 4 th St. SW, Largo



