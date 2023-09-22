Amigos de Las Tortugas helps educate Spanish speaking community on sea turtles, marine life

"So we are responsible for patrolling our beaches here in Pinellas County with a total about 21 miles of beaches. And we look for sea turtle nests," explained Yvette Fernandez about the Sea Turtle Conservation Program at Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Right around sunrise, you'll find Fernandez and her team patrolling Pinellas County beaches.

"After we look for the tracks, we assess the activity and decided to turtle nest it or not. And then we protect the nest with stakes, and then we see we watch the nest for about two months until they hatch, and we monitor the activity. We make sure that the hatchlings make it safe back into the ocean," said Fernandez.

Through this work, Fernandez noticed something. None of the signs educating people on sea turtles and marine life were in Spanish.

"I wanted those signs to be translated into Spanish because, again, I'm not out there all the time to talk to people. So by having these on our stakes, we're also reaching that community, we have a lot of tourists that visit this area, people that live here, especially like Clearwater Beach, or Indian Rocks, where you get a lot, a lot of people visiting those beaches, and then the sign was translated. So they knew the laws that protected what they shouldn't do or not do," said Fernandez.

Fernandez is passionate about making sure people, no matter their language, are able to help protect the turtles and keep the beaches clean for them. That's why she also created Amigos de Las Tortugas.

It's a workshop, in partnership with the InWater Foundation, for Spanish speakers to find out a little bit more about sea turtle conservation. Together, people of all ages can become biologists for a day and learn how they can help in their own language.

Fernandez, who is originally from Columbia, said it's important to teach others about the laws here, too.

"So I moved to this country about 23 years ago, and yes, you do feel lost, especially because first of all the language, I didn't know any, I didn't know how to speak English. And also the systems are very different, the school system. So having organizations to help walk you through and teach you about even what might seem small, but the protection of the environment, which is a big issue right now, and it's not touched a lot within the Hispanic community. Again, because there are other subjects out there that it seems to be more of a priority in their lives. But it seems to be well received. And I wish I would have attended something like that when I moved here," explained Fernandez.

If you know a Spanish-speaking group who would like to take part, click here to reach out to Fernandez and schedule a time.

Sea Turtle Nesting Season is from May through the end of October.

If you ever see a nest or an injured sea turtle, call FWC or the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

Always leave the beach as clean as possible, fill any holes, and knock down sand castles before you leave.

If you're on a beachfront property, turn off the lights, as it can confuse the turtles.

Experts say reducing the use of single-use plastics can also help marine life.

