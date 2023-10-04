American Lung Association launching new cycling fundraiser in Tampa Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — This month, the American Lung Association is launching a new fundraiser in Tampa Bay focusing on kids and families. It’s called the Gulf Coast Bike Trek and takes place along the Pinellas Trail.

“It’s very difficult to live in Florida as a person with asthma,” said 17-year-old Alex Kates. “The heat, the humidity.”

Alex is one of those personally affected who will be pedaling the event on October 21.

“Throughout my life, I was basically in the hospital every other week; I was constantly in doctors' offices, being put on medication and prescriptions that never really benefited me or helped me in any way, and eventually one doctor said, ‘you need to leave Florida or most likely end up dying,’” said Alex.

According to the American Lung Association, Alex’s story is not that unusual.

“There are 42,000 children in the Tampa Bay Area who have been diagnosed with asthma, and that accounts for 17 million missed school days, and it’s huge, and I don’t think a lot of people understand that, so just raising that awareness,” said Kristen Niemi, with the American Lung Association.

So, by holding Tampa Bay’s inaugural Gulf Coast Bike Trek along the Pinellas Trail on October 21, they’re hoping to get the wheels spinning when it comes to pediatric lung health.

“We are really excited to introduce this; we have a 62-mile trek, a 40-mile trek, and a family fun ride for 10 miles as well,” said Niemi.

Alex, who spent a year away from his hometown due to his asthma, has returned thanks to new forms of medication. He is eager to pedal for this cause.

“It makes me feel really excited to be able to participate as a person with asthma, and I’ve been struggling with it my whole entire life, to be able to help out other children and kids who have the same effects as me,” said Alex.

Trek Bicycle Company is among the event sponsors. They’ll be along the trail for any help regarding equipment and overall support.

“You know. Personally, I didn’t ride a bike for almost 15 years because I have asthma as well, so this is a really cool event for us to get involved in,” said Dominic Conrad.

The American Lung Association is hoping for friends, family members, and co-workers to sign up in groups, leading to what should be an annual event.

“What’s great is we already have a lot of kids signed up, so it’s literally kids helping kids,” said Niemi. “At the American Lung Association, we do have a saying here, “When you can’t breathe, nothing else matters.’”

For more information on the event and to sign up, visit www.gulfcoastbiketrek.org.