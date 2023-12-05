"Aging Up": Study found Boomers moving into two Florida cities

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A new study by SmartAsset found that "Boomers" are saying okay to two Florida cities in large numbers.

The study examined Census Bureau data for 268 of the largest U.S. cities to see where people between the ages of 55 and 74 were moving. It found that baby boomers make up 27% of the population in Clearwater and nearly 30% in Cape Coral.

According to the study, more than 4,400 Boomers moved into Clearwater in the last year. Cape Coral saw an even larger influx of Boomers with 6,233 moving into the southwest Florida city.

The study by SmartAsset says, in part, that boomers moving to cities like Clearwater and Cape Coral are considering these areas because of the comfortable weather and other amenities for retirees.