African-American Heritage Trail in South St. Pete gets new interactive mobile guide

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — For the past eight years, the African-American Heritage Trail in South St. Petersburg has been one of the most enlightening ways to learn the city's rich, complicated history.

But now, the experience is even more impactful, thanks to a free interactive digital guide you can use on your phone, tablet or computer. You can walk the Heritage Trail, bike the trail, or watch all the videos and interviews and digital maps at home.

With a software assist from the Florida Holocaust Museum and narrated in part by Gwendolyn Reese and Jon Wilson, the mobile guide takes you to 20 different stops — from the Dr. Carter G. Woodson African-American Museum to "the Deuces" to the Manhattan Casino — a span of 100 years, from the days of segregation to the Civil Rights Movement.

There are helpful maps, easy-to-follow directions, and thoughtful members of the community adding their own voices.

You can view the free African-American Heritage Trail mobile guide right here.