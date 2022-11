PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — On November 5, a pontoon boat carrying nine persons overturned in the Clearwater Pass.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife, the vessel was pulling an anchor and punctured a hole in the pontoon. This caused it to capsize.

All nine people (6 adults and 3 children) were wearing life jackets. All were picked up by a Good Samaritan and Pinellas Sheriffs Marine units and safely transported to shore.