A Pinellas County mother asks strangers to help scatter son's ashes

SEMINOLE, FLA. — Hallie Twomey was devastated when her 20-year-old son committed suicide. So the Pinellas County mother came up with an idea to help her heal.

Her son, CJ, was a veteran and always wanted to travel.

"He was such a lover of life which is why it's so exceptionally sad that he took his own, but he loved adventure. He loved to travel," Hallie said.

She decided to show her son the world.

"I just remember one day, probably a year after he passed away, I was really dusting his urn which is such a messed up thing to do, but it just didn't feel like it should end there," Hallie said.

Hallie created a Facebook page and posted a request: "Would anyone out there, anywhere in the world, be willing to receive and scatter some of her son's ashes and share a photo?"

The response was overwhelming. The Facebook page, "Scattering CJ" has more than 19,000 followers. More than a thousand people scattered CJ's ashes all around the world and shared their stories.

"It went viral," she said. "50 offers went to 400, went to 4,000, went to 20,000. I think twelve years later, we're now at the 28,000th offer."

The Twomey Family

The movement inspired a documentary called, "Scattering CJ." The film is written, produced and directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Andrea Kalin.

"It's a story of hope," Hallie said. "It's a story of people, a community that formed unexpectedly. It shows kindness of others. It also, I hope more than anything, can be used as a tool to spark conversation."

CJ's memory is kept alive through strangers who scattered his ashes in the most beautiful of places.

"The Egyptian pyramid, the top of the Eiffel Tower, the Great Wall of China. He has been snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef. He's gone to outer space as well," she said. "Maybe this story will help you understand, it's okay to ask somebody if they're not okay. It's okay to say, you're not okay."

The Twomey Family

The documentary, a Spark Media production, is streaming on the PBS website and is scheduled to air on PBS World Channel on Friday, September 16 at 7 p.m. during National Suicide Prevention Month.

The public television airing of "Scattering CJ" follows a successful film festival run.

"I hope people come away from it feeling there's value in life and helping others," Hallie said. "I just think 'I can't bring my son back, so we're determined to open conversations to prevent other people from following in his footsteps.'"

"Scattering CJ" is sponsored by Southeast Nassau Guidance Center, The Charles E. Kubly Foundation and Ruderman Family Foundation.

Those struggling with depression and suicidal thoughts should call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.