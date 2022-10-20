70-year-old woman found dead in Downtown St. Pete condo after not showing up for lunch with friend, police say

ST. PETE, Fla. — St. Pete Police said a 70-year-old woman was found dead in her condo in Downtown St. Pete on Thursday afternoon.

According to St. Pete Police, the woman was supposed to meet a friend for lunch. After not hearing from her, the friend reached out to maintenance at Parkshore Plaza to check on the woman where she was found dead.

St. Pete Police said she suffered trauma from a violent act. Police believe she knew the suspect and the act was not random.

"A crime like this with a 70-year-old woman is always a difficult situation, and it is a very violent crime scene no matter where it would happen in the city," said Yolanda Fernandez, spokesperson for the St. Pete Police Department.

Police said the woman, who has yet to be identified, lived alone in her condo.

The investigation is ongoing and officials will provide more updates as they become available.