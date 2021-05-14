Watch
70-year-old dead, 4 others pedestrians injured in St. Pete Beach hit and run, deputies say

Posted at 8:49 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 09:02:31-04

ST. PETERSBURG BEACH, FL — A 70-year-old man was killed and four other people were injured in a hit-and-run in St. Petersburg Beach Thursday night. Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says it happened in the 4400 block of Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach at about 8:45 p.m.

According to investigators, Hiep Huynh, 70, and four other family members were crossing Gulf Boulevard in the crosswalk. They were on the east side of the road and began walking to the west side when a red Nissan Juke exited the public beach parking lot and turned northbound on Gulf Boulevard. The car struck all five pedestrians and drove away heading north.

Deputies say Huynh sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. 77-year-old Thuong Phan and 76-year-old Hai Pho were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. Two other pedestrians, 51-year-old Anh Martin and 67-year-old Tuy Vinh Huynh, sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene. deputies say.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a newer model red Nissan Juke with alloy rims. Anyone with information on the vehicle is asked to contact Corporal Jon Dobson at (727)580-4505 or by email at jdobsonjr@pcsonet.com.

