6 rescued by Coast Guard from sinking boat in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued six people from a boat taking on water Sunday in Pinellas County.

According to a press release, the 26-foot boat started to take on water 16 miles west of Bayport.

Coast Guard

A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard Air Station in Clearwater arrived on the scene, hoisted the six people and transported them to the air station. There were no reports of injuries or medical concerns.

The captain of the boat contacted Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg at 3 p.m. by radio to report that they were taking on water.

“Channel 16 is a critical lifeline between boaters in distress and the Coast Guard,” said Lt. Jonathan Baucom, Air Station Clearwater operations duty officer. “Having a reliable communications device like a VHF marine radio can save your life when you need assistance.”