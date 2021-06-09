5 seriously injured after SUV crashes into tree in Pinellas Park, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Pinellas Park Police say five people were seriously injured after an SUV crashed into a tree early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the crash happened in the 9000 block of 49th Street North. Officers were called to the scene just before 5:30 a.m.

Police say the white SUV crashed into a tree in the median of 49th Street and all five people inside were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Police say all north and southbound lanes of 49th Street will be closed for several hours. Traffic is being diverted at 94th Avenue and 86th Avenue.

No other information has been released at this time.