21-year-old charged with string of violent taxi cab robberies in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old has been charged for three violent taxi cab robberies that occurred in St. Petersburg last year.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Drajan Polite is being charged for the robbery of two cab drivers in September and another in October.

During one of the September robberies, Polite injured the cab driver by striking him with a hammer in the head. In the October robbery, Polite struck the cab driver in the face with a hammer, which knocked out teeth and caused other injuries.

Polite, per police, was already in jail on unrelated charges. He now faces the following additional charges

