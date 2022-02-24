2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg: Everything you need to know

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Start your engines because the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding is officially in town from February 25-27.
Here's everything you need to know before heading to the race track:
Entry Gate Hours & Locations
- Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- Saturday: 7:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Sunday: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Gate 1: located at 1st Avenue S. and 1st Street S.
- Gate 5: located at 5th Avenue S. and 2nd Street N.
- Both gates are accessible. Please see posted track crossing times.
To view a full schedule of each day, visit gpstpete.com/festival/schedule.
Please Note: For all events over race weekend, patrons will be asked to open purses, backpacks or other bags for inspection upon entry. Prohibited items, including all other items deemed a risk to staff and/or patrons’ safety by event security will not be permitted onto the event grounds.
PARKING
- City parking garages
- Friday: $10-all-day event rate
- Saturday: $15-all-day event rate
- Sunday: $20-all-day event rate
- Park and Ride Shuttle from Tropicana Field
- Park in Lots 1 and 2 at Tropicana Field for $15 (credit card only)
- Free shuttle service picks up passengers, who must be wearing face masks, on 16th Street and drops off passengers at Second Street S. and Fifth Avenue S.
- Friday: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For updated information on parking, street closures and other transportation issues, go to the City’s website here.
General Admission
General admission DOES NOT include a reserved grandstand seat. Ticket pricing includes taxes. Tickets subject to a $10 per order processing charge. Shipping & handling charges, if required, at additional cost.
- Friday
- Adult: 25
- Children 12 and under: $25
- Saturday
- Adult: $40
- Children 12 and under: $25
- Sunday
- Adult: $55
- Children 12 and under: $30
- 3-Day (Best Value)
- Adult: $60
- Children 12 and under: $35
Purchase your tickets online, by visiting gpstpete.com/tickets/pricing.
To learn more about the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, visit gpstpete.com.