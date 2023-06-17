2 people injured after being struck by flying debris in Clearwater Beach

Watch Now
Full Story: A waterspout in the Gulf of Mexico moved ashore onto Clearwater Beach, sending "beach-related" items flying into the air, injuring two people.
Posted at 8:48 PM, Jun 16, 2023
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A waterspout in the Gulf of Mexico moved ashore onto Clearwater Beach, sending "beach-related" items flying into the air, injuring two people.

After being treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue beach lifeguards and the fire department, a 70-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were transported to Morton Plant Hospital.

The event happened near Tower 2 on Clearwater Beach's south end, according to the City of Clearwater.

