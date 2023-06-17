2 people injured after being struck by flying debris in Clearwater Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A waterspout in the Gulf of Mexico moved ashore onto Clearwater Beach, sending "beach-related" items flying into the air, injuring two people.
A small #waterspout moved ashore quickly this afternoon on #ClearwaterBeach near lifeguard Tower 2. Two people went to the hospital with minor injuries after being struck by flying debris. @NWSTampaBay @DenisPhillipsWx @PaulFox13 @10TampaBay @WFLA @BN9 @NWS @NWSSPC pic.twitter.com/djLBiJD5PR— Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) June 17, 2023
After being treated by Clearwater Fire & Rescue beach lifeguards and the fire department, a 70-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man were transported to Morton Plant Hospital.
The event happened near Tower 2 on Clearwater Beach's south end, according to the City of Clearwater.