2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Pinellas County crash

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said two people were killed Saturday morning and another was seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Palm Harbor.

According to a press release, it happened at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Bentley Drive and Alderman Road.

Troopers said the two people killed were a 32-year-old man from New Port Richey, the driver, and a 30-year-old woman from Palm Harbor, the passenger. The other driver involved, an 18-year-old man from Palm Harbor, was seriously injured.

Troopers said the man and woman were in a 2017 Hyundai Accent traveling northbound on Bentley Drive when they stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Alderman Road.

The second driver was traveling in a 2011 Ford Mustang eastbound, at a high rate of speed on Alderman Road, according to FHP.

Troopers said the Accent turned left into the path of the Mustang, and the Mustang crashed into the driver's side of the Accent.

After the crash, the Mustang rotated to the shoulder where it hit a pedestrian traffic signal and a tree, according to FHP.

The man and woman inside the Accent both died at the scene.