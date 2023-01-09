Watch Now
2 injured after shooting in Clearwater apartment complex

Posted at 4:48 AM, Jan 09, 2023
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two people were injured after a shooting in Clearwater Sunday night.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue arrived at an apartment complex on Fairwood Avenue after receiving calls about a shooting around 6:30 p.m. Officials said that an adult and a child were injured.

One of the victims, a woman, was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital and sustained potentially life-threatening injuries. The child was sent as a trauma alert to All Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe that the shooting may have occurred because of a domestic dispute and that there is currently no suspect in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

