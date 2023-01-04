Watch Now
2 dead after being struck by vehicle near Gulf Boulevard

Posted at 9:03 AM, Jan 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-04 09:03:39-05

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Pinellas County on Tuesday evening.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said that they arrived at 4506 Gulf Boulevard on St. Pete Beach around 6:15 p.m. after reports of a crash.

They found that two people had been struck by a vehicle. Both were taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

PCSO said that more updates are expected to be available today. This story will be updated when further details are released.

