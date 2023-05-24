2 arrested after fatal shooting at Baypointe Preserve Apartments

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting last Friday.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said they arrested Kevin Lassiter, 32, and Troy Lassiter, Jr., 26, after the shooting left one man dead.

Police responded to a call on May 19 about a shooting at Baypointe Preserve Apartments, located at 11901 4th Street North, around 5:39 p.m.

They then found Derrick D. Mims, 32, lying in the parking lot and discovered he had been shot. Mimms was taken to the hospital, where he passed away due to his injuries, police said.

Kevin was charged with first-degree murder, while Troy was charged with principal to murder in the first degree.

Authorities are actively investigating the case to determine what led to the shooting.