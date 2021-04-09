Watch
17-month-old riding in lap of stepfather on motorcycle seriously injured in crash, police say

Posted at 9:55 PM, Apr 08, 2021
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A 17-month-old riding in her stepfather's lap while riding a motorcycle was seriously injured in a crash, police said.

Clearwater police said a call came in a little after 5 p.m. of a crash involving a motorcycle at the corner of Engman Street and Roosevelt Avenue.

The baby was riding in the lap of her stepfather on a motorcycle when the crash occurred. Police said the stepfather ran a stop sign.

The baby was taken to All Children's Hospital where remains in critical condition.

The 35-year-old stepfather was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

Police said after he ran a stop sign, he saw a crash with a car about to happen and he laid down the motorcycle, which propelled the baby girl underneath the car.

Charges are pending.

